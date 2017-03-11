Sewer authority awaits report on Feb. leak

“Prien & Newhof was going to prepare a report to (address the event),” said Ferrysburg City Manager Craig Bessinger, who also serves as chairman of the local sewer authority. "The report will be completed within 30 days.”

In a statement from the sewer authority immediately following the fix of the leak, it was noted that the break may accelerate the process for planning and replacing the 45-year-old pipeline. The estimated cost of building a new force main beneath the river from Spring Lake to Grand Haven is as much as $5 million.

Bessinger said costs would be shared with the north-side communities of Spring Lake Village, Spring Lake Township and Ferrysburg that utilize the force main serving the wastewater treatment plant, 1525 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven.

“The force main really affects the communities up here,” Bessinger said. “Those three communities will be responsible for the costs.”

The leak was caused by a 2-inch hole in the force main, which led to a release of nearly 2 million gallons of sewage into the river in the days it was broken.

Michigan Department of Environmental environmental quality specialist Chris Veldkamp said the local sewer authority would be issued a violation notice and would need to file a report regarding the leak, per requirements of Part 31 of the state’s Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act.

“All communities are required to report to us if they have any discharge,” Veldkamp said. “What’s important to note is what happened and how much was (discharged).”

The sewer authority notes that the Grand River flow rate was 9,200 cubic feet per second on Monday, Feb. 27. The leak that day contributed about 0.777 cubic feet per second, or less than one-thousandth of the total river flow.

Veldkamp said the size of the river and its rate of flow played a role in mitigating some of the adverse affects of the release.

“The impact is going to be a lot less than if it goes to a small creek,” she said.

Veldkamp also noted that the more oxygen-rich cold water can help any oxygen-demanding pollutants to be broken down, and officials don’t believe the leak contained any heavy metals.

The force main carries an average of 1.25 million gallons of wastewater a day and operates at a maximum internal pressure of about 70 pounds per square inch. The 3,400-foot-long pipe is buried about 3 feet below the river bottom.

The leak was reported Feb. 26 when a neighbor living near the river noticed something bubbling in the north-side channel. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department was called, and one of the plant employees recognized that the likely problem was a leak in the wastewater force main that serves the communities north of the river.

Divers were able to spot the hole and repair the break using a stainless steel clamp/sleeve with a rubber gasket — the same repair method and material used by public works staff to fix a water main.

Sewer authority officials say there is protocol in place to ensure problems are detected and to make sure systems are maintained and in working order.

“After this force main leak, the sewer authority is updating that (protocol) to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Bessinger said.