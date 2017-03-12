Energy crews wrap up power restoration on Sunday

As of 4:30 a.m. Sunday, approximately 14,000 customers remained without electric service. Fierce, prolonged winds Tuesday and Wednesday exceeding 60 mph cut power to more than 355,000 Consumers Energy customers. Restoration work wrapped up Sunday in the hardest hit areas.

“I want to thank our customers for their patience and kindness during the cleanup from this historic storm,” said Mary Palkovich, vice president of energy delivery. “Even as the work stretched into days and the temperatures dropped, many of you came out of your homes, cheered when the power was restored and thanked our crews. We greatly appreciate your understanding during a challenging six days.”

“I also want to thank the men and women of Consumers Energy, as well as our contractors and mutual assistance crews,” Palkovich said. “You worked long hours away from your families, safely performed your tasks in less than ideal conditions and put the needs of our customers first.”

Customers can report an outage, check the status of an outage and get useful tips what to do before, during and after a storm by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter.

The storm took down over 9,000 electric wires and broke more than 1,300 poles across Consumers Energy’s service territory.

From lineworkers to damage assessors, wire guards and customer service representatives, more than 3,400 people have been engaged in electric restoration activities. An additional 166 crews from utilities in Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana worked alongside Consumers Energy and in-state contractor crews in this effort.

Officials say it’s still important to consider these safety tips:

• Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines. Call 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 to report.

• Be alert to crews working along roads and “slow down and go around.” Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear then safely pass workers on roadsides.

• Operating a generator may produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement or near any air intakes, and never fuel a generator when it is running.

• Customers concerned about staying in their home during the colder temperatures are encouraged to call 2-1-1. Local emergency management officials are collecting information from 2-1-1 centers to help determine if warming centers need to be opened.

• Because temperatures are dropping, we ask our customers to reach out to family, friends and neighbors who may be impacted by this storm and make sure they are safe.

• Help keep pipes from freezing during low temperatures by maintaining a constant drip on faucets.

To view specific counties and regions most affected by electric interruptions, please visit: https://www.consumersenergy.com/outagemap