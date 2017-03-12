Traveling priest to share Lenten message

Haase will preach at all Masses next weekend at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish in Grand Haven, plus lead a special Lenten Mission later this month at St. Mary’s Parish, 118 E. Exchange St. in Spring Lake.

Masses will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18; and at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, March 19. Three special Lenten Mission programs will take place Sunday through Tuesday, March 19-21, from 7-8 p.m. The community is welcome to attend all free programs.

Titled “The Three Challenges of Jesus,” the Lenten Mission series will help attendees explore the importance of surrender and trust on Sunday evening, forgiveness on Monday evening, and “A Eucharistic Lifestyle” on Tuesday evening.

“Lent is the perfect season for spiritual enrichment and examining our lives in light of Christ’s light and love,” said Father Chuck Schwarz, pastor at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish. “We hope many from the wider community will join us as well.”

Haase is a well-known speaker in both Catholic as well as Protestant denominations, stemming from his work as an author with both denominational publishers. Twenty-five percent of his ministry work occurs in non-Catholic circles and 75 percent of his work is Catholic.

“We will spend time deepening our faith in God and also invigorate our faith in humanity,” he said.

As part of his work in priestly ministry, Haase spends nearly three-quarters of the 365 days in the year traveling in the U.S. and abroad to conduct spirituality workshops, introduce parish missions, preside over retreats, and serve religious communities of nuns and priests. In all his worldly travels, Haase has not had an opportunity until his trip to Grand Haven two years ago to travel to Michigan.

During the Parish Lenten Mission, a book table will feature a variety of Haase’s bestsellers that are available for purchase before and after each evening’s session. Refreshments also will be served following the sessions in the Gathering Space.

Ordained a Franciscan priest in 1983, Haase has been not only a popular preacher in both Catholic and Protestant churches, but teacher of spiritual formation and spiritual direction, plus a radio talk show host of a weekly program known as “Spirit and Life,” heard in 13 states on the Relevant Radio Network. A former missionary to mainland China for more than 11 years, he is also the author of eight books on popular spirituality plus an audio CD series, “The Lord’s Prayer: A Summary of the Entire Gospel.” In addition, he trains spiritual directors in the diocese of Springfield, Illinois.

Complete information about Haase can be found on his website at www.AlbertOFM.org.

For more information about the St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish Lenten Mission, call Jeff Andrini, director of Faith Formation, at 616-842-8230, ext. 121.