GH teen set to compete in U.S. Pony Finals

Within five years of beginning to ride and show horses, the 14-year-old Grand Haven girl has qualified to compete in the U.S. Pony Finals and Pony Medals Finals in Lexington, Kentucky, this coming August.

Anthes, an eighth-grader at Lakeshore Middle School, qualified after spending two weeks competing in two Class AA events at the World Equestrian Center.

“Lilly’s success is solely related to her hard work,” said her dad, Todd. “She lives, eats and breathes her sport.”

Nearly six days a week, Lilly dedicates time to lessons, grooming and spending time with her ponies and horse. She rides at Essence Farms in Grand Haven Township, where she works with her trainer, Kimberlee Beeson.

Lilly said Beeson is like a second mom to her because she’s grown up knowing her. Beeson and Anthes’ mom, Michelle, are friends.

Lilly, an ambassador for The Classic Equestrian, is showing Casino de Luxe, a 7-year-old German Riding Pony, for the second season in a row. She previously showed Caper, a halflinger/welsh. The ponies are co-owned by the Anthes family and Essence Farms.

Instead of having other people get Casino ready for a show, Lilly gets him ready and spends time with him. She also bonds with her ponies and horse by teaching them tricks and riding without a saddle.

“If you have a bond with your horse, they’ll do anything for you in the ring,” Lilly said.

Although Lilly said she doesn’t have time to be nervous during shows, her mother said she is a “nervous wreck” watching her daughter because she wants Lilly to feel the success of her hard work paying off. To stay calm as Lilly competes, Michelle says she prays, eats candy and records the competition.

When Casino gets uneasy, Michelle said the horse looks for Lilly and he rubs his head against her for comfort.

“It’s really amazing to see,” Michelle said.

During the past summer, Lilly felt exhausted and bruised easily. While at a competition, she felt dizzy, lightheaded and looked ill.

A call to Lilly’s doctor set in motion a new journey.

In September 2016, Lilly was hospitalized for six days at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids for immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), an autoimmune disorder. She was also hospitalized in November for four days, following what they believe was a reaction to medication and for neutropenia, which is a low count of white blood cells.

“Your world stops when your kids get hurt like that,” Todd said. “Nothing else matters.”

Treatments were centered around allowing Lilly to continue riding and competing. Michelle said the horses helped Lilly focus on something other than her health.

The medical diagnosis was a “huge obstacle” for Lilly to overcome, but she was focused, her father said.

Since the U.S. Pony Finals are several months away, Lilly plans to stay busy with other shows. She also plans to continue showing Casino for another year and also show In the Light Tate, a Hanoverian/Selle Francais.

When she’s older, Lilly said she would like to one day own her own barn, train horses and teach children.

“I want horses to be part of my life,” she said.