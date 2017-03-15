logo

Grand Haven Township

'Very favorable results' from pathway bond sale

Alex Doty • Today at 2:00 PM
Grand Haven Township officials say they are pleased with the results of a recent bond sale for the upcoming pathway expansion project.

Township Manager Bill Cargo said the township on Monday received seven bids for the bond sale and had “very favorable results.”

On Monday night, the Township Board approved a 20-year term bond sale of $4.5 million to FTN Financial Capital Markets, with a true interest cost of just over 3.08 percent.

“This true interest cost is about 23 percent lower than the 4 percent used for planning purposes,” Cargo said.

The proposals ranged from a high true interest cost of 3.358582 percent to the approved low bid.

Cargo noted that the winning bid also provides a premium of about $70,173, which acts to lower the true interest cost and will be used by the township to pay the initial interest payment.

“Given current growth trends, the township’s 0.45-mill pathway millage will repay the bonds over the next 20 years while still providing about $1.8 million for ongoing pathway maintenance,” the township manager said.

The closing on the $4.5 million bond sale is scheduled for April 4.

The township will begin construction on the 10-mile expansion of its 28-mile pathway system this summer. The project is scheduled to be finished by fall 2019.

“As part of the bid sale process, Standard & Poors provided a ‘AA stable’ credit rating for the township last Thursday,” Cargo said.

Some of the assessments that led to the credit rating include:

— Strong management, with "good" financial policies and practices under Standard & Poors’ Financial Management Assessment methodology.

— Strong budgetary performance, with operating surpluses in the General Fund and at the total governmental fund level.

— Very strong budgetary flexibility, with an available fund balance in fiscal 2015 of 50 percent of operating expenditures.

— Very strong liquidity, with total government available cash at 98.5 percent of total governmental fund expenditures.

— Adequate debt and contingent liability position, with debt service carrying charges at 3.9 percent of expenditures and net direct debt that is 138.3 percent of total governmental fund revenue.

— Low overall net debt at less than 3 percent of market value.

— No pension debt and very limited retiree health care liability.

— Strong institutional framework score.

 

