Four-way stop to stick around?

“There’ve been some folks who really think that stop sign should remain there, and there’ve been some folks who don’t like it at all,” Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said.

The temporary stop signs were installed as a way to manage increased traffic on Grand Avenue at Wisconsin Street during the construction of the new North Ottawa Community Hospital emergency room.

With the second phase of the Grand Avenue reconstruction project set to begin later this year, city officials decided to investigate whether the intersection should be rebuilt with a four-way stop or reverted back to how it was before the NOCH construction project.

"We asked (engineering firm) Abonmarche to do a warrant study on that intersection for that particular stop sign (to see) whether we should leave it up and make it permanent or take it down as temporary,” Hawke said.

The study included a look at intersection crash data, analysis of traffic volume and a look at speed data.

Abonmarche engineer Tim Drews said there are four warrants that are looked at by engineers, with one having to be met before a four-way stop can be justified. Based on his firm’s findings, none of the criteria warranting the installation of a permanent, four-way stop were met.

"I'd not recommend installing a permanent four-way stop at this intersection at this time,” Drews said. “If you do it, you’re going to set a precedent that you really don't want to continue around the city."

Regarding the safety of students heading to and from Mary A. White Elementary School who use the intersection, city officials say a crossing guard helps the kids cross the road before and after school.

Engineers also said the reconstructed intersection would include school crossing signs and markings, and noted that additional, more advanced pedestrian safety signs could be installed at the discretion of City Council.

Road closure planned

Grand Avenue between Sheldon Road to Wisconsin Street will be closed to through-traffic between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 20-23.

The intersections of Grand with Sheldon and Grand with Wisconsin will be open to vehicle traffic.

Grand will also be closed to through-traffic between Doris Avenue and the western-most intersection with Gladys Avenue from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 24. The intersection of Grand and Doris will be open to facilitate traffic on Grand to and from Harbor Drive to Doris west of the closure.

Both closures are for tree removal along Grand Avenue.