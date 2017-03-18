Larsen named executive director of CWIT

She replaces Charisse Mitchell, who recently left CWIT after eight years as its executive director to become CEO for the YWCA West Central Michigan in Grand Rapids.

Larsen began her work in the field of domestic and sexual violence more than 19 years ago. From 2007-13, she managed CWIT’s non-residential supportive services.

Larsen then joined the leadership team at the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation as the director of grants and nonprofit services, where she was responsible for the strategic development and implementation of the foundation’s competitive grant-making program and provided consultation to non-profit organizations serving the Tri-Cities and surrounding communities.

“As a former CWIT staff member, Beth brings tribal knowledge to the role and valuable experience in fund development and leadership she has gained in her most recently held positions outside of the center,” CWIT Board Chairwoman Diane Ybarra said. “We look forward to a seamless transition and an exciting new time with her leadership.”

Larsen returns to the CWIT following her most recent role as the director of Pathways, MI. Over the past eight months, Larsen led Pathways, MI through an organizational merger with Arbor Circle.

Larsen currently serves on the executive committee of the Lakeshore Housing Alliance and is the treasurer of both the Lakeshore Nonprofit Alliance and the Grand Haven Rotary Club.

“I am humbled to be returning to the center as its next executive director,” Larsen said. “Carrying on the legacy of the executives who came before me is a responsibility I embrace wholeheartedly. My prior experience with the center has shaped me into the leader I am today. While the last four years have been pivotal to my professional growth, I am thrilled to be back and look forward to working with our community to collectively address domestic and sexual violence at its root causes.”

Larsen lives in Grand Haven with her husband, Joe; and their two sons, Andrew and Owen.

CWIT has served West Michigan for 40 years with the mission to respond to, reduce and prevent domestic and sexual violence. This mission is achieved through education, collaboration and advocacy with crisis and supportive services to victims and survivors.