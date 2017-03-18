Ottawa County Parks Department lays out plans for new millage

Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Director John Scholtz said there would be a focus on what they've already been working on, but that the millage would be evolving, by design, to be more operations and maintenance focused.

"We place a very high priority on high-quality maintenance of our facilities," he said. "Also, funds are reserved for long-term facility renovations, so we can replace stairways when they age and resurface parking lots, renovate restrooms, etc."

Thanks to the millage, the parks system has more than tripled in size over the past two decades, growing to about 6,500 acres.

"We said we would grow the park system to around 7,000 acres and we are a little over 6,500 — so close," he said.

Last summer, county voters considered approving an annually assessed tax of 0.33 mill, or $33 per $100,000 of taxable value, for the next 10 years. In 2017, it is estimated the millage will generate $3.5 million — and all of it goes to Ottawa County parks. This makes the possibility of some new projects a reality for Scholtz and the Parks Department, outlined in the 2016 Parks Plan.

"We are focused on completing the Grand River Greenway over the next 3-5 years with a combination of millage funds, grants and donated funds," he said.

Over the past 10 years alone, the millage money added 1,200 acres of land, developed Olive Shores Park, created trails and parking at North Ottawa Dunes and put in a number of improvements at Historic Ottawa Beach. The 2016 Parks Plan calls for 706 more acres to be acquired between 2017 and 2027, the life of the current millage.

"We have more work planned for Historic Ottawa Beach, including waterfront improvements and (a) kayak launch," Scholtz said.

The funds also allowed for the development of the Upper Macatawa Nature Area, including parking expansion, restrooms and trails. Grand Ravines — and its dog park — near Allendale was also acquired and developed with millage money.

"Grand Ravines Phase 3 is planned, we want to make improvements at Crockery Creek Natural Area, we have more expansion and improvements planned at the Bend Area in Georgetown, and work planned on the Pigeon River Greenway," Scholtz said. "Similarly, we are committed to expanding Macatawa Greenway including more land, easements and trail."

The millage first passed with just more than 53 percent in 1996. A decade later, up for its first renewal, the tax got 67 percent approval. The 72 percent approval last August indicated the parks millage has become even more popular in the past 10 years.

When voters approved the millage renewal in August, county parks spokesperson Jessica VanGinhoven called it "incredibly gratifying."

"It's a reflection on us protecting the taxpayers’ investment," she said. "We feel like people believe in what we are doing and that we are spending the money well. That's incredibly important to us."