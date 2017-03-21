Candidates begin to file for city ballot

Candidates seeking a place on the 2017 city ballot need to file by 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in order to meet the filing deadline, City Clerk Linda Browand said.

“There are two council, one mayor and two BLP trustee positions open,” Browand said. “So far, I have received petitions from Dennis Scott for council member and Geri McCaleb for mayor.”

Scott is seeking a third term on City Council and McCaleb is seeking a fourth term as Grand Haven’s mayor.

In addition, Bob Monetza’s seat on City Council is also up this year, as are the seats currently held by Grand Haven Board of Light & Power trustees Gerald Witherell and Larry Kieft.

The mayoral seat is a two-year term, the two City Council seats are for four years and the BLP trustee posts are six-year terms.

Browand said a primary election will be scheduled for Aug. 8 if more than four people run for the two council seats, or more than two are running for mayor, or more than four run for the two BLP trustee seats. Otherwise, the general election is Nov. 7.

Getting registered to vote

If you still aren’t registered to vote, deadlines are at least 30 days prior to the election you’ll be voting in.

Whenever you move to a new city or township, you must re-register; and if you move to a new location within the same city or township, you must update your address.

Registration deadlines for this year’s elections are April 3 for the May 2 school election; July 10 for the Aug. 8 election; and Oct. 9 for the Nov. 7 election.