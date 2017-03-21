Vanderberg appointed to state lead elimination commission

The multi-disciplinary team will focus on implementation strategies to eliminate lead exposure in children and monitoring the state's progress toward that target.

Vanderberg will serve a three-year term, expiring Dec. 15, 2019.

“One of our beliefs in Ottawa County is that this won’t be a great county for any of us until it is a great county for all of us, which is adapted from a Theodore Roosevelt quote,” Vanderberg said. “We have a ZIP-code area in Ottawa County where children have high lead levels. There are other areas in West Michigan where this is true, as well.

“I believe that it is good government to find and eradicate sources of lead contamination so that West Michigan can be great for all residents, especially children," added Vanderberg, who also serves as chairman of the Grand Valley Metropolitan Council.

The creation of a permanent Lead Exposure Elimination Commission was recommended by the Child Lead Poisoning Elimination Board, chaired by Lt. Gov. Brian Calley. The new commission’s focus is on implementation of the board’s recommendations.

“No amount of lead exposure is safe for children, so we need to eliminate lead hazards that pose a danger before exposure occurs,” Calley said. “Making this a permanent priority will help ensure that strategies recommended by the Child Lead Poisoning Elimination Board are implemented to protect Michigan kids.”

The 15-member commission will act in an advisory capacity to the governor and Department of Health and Human Services director to coordinate and collaborate with all levels of government and stakeholders regarding programs and policies related to the elimination of child lead exposure.