Sinkhole repaired, 148th Avenue reopen to traffic

The road, just north of M-104, opened Wednesday, but will close again briefly for paving once the asphalt plants open in April.

A hole developed in the middle of the 30-inch culvert and caused it to collapse on the morning of March 1, according to Brett Laughlin, managing director of the Ottawa County Road Commission. That culvert was 90 feet long and buried about 18 feet below the road surface.

Although officials periodically check culverts, they couldn’t see the area where the hole developed and the ends looked good, Laughlin said.

The new line is a 36-inch-diameter, triple-walled plastic pipe, he said.

“Plastic has been around for a long time, but now it’s approved for this depth,” Laughlin said for a previous story. “It has a gasket-type connection as opposed to a band connection, so it should have a better connection and less possibility for failures in the future.

Besides the depth of the culvert, the repair job was made more challenging because a water main, sanitary sewer and other utilities ran above the culvert.

The Road Commission had to get an emergency permit from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality because the culvert was part of a natural water course, Laughlin said.

Northern Pipeline Contractors also had to obtain a permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation to work on the repairs because road weight limits were in effect at the time and the contractor needed to bring in some heavy equipment for the job.

On Wednesday, contractors were installing railings along the bike path as vehicles drove over the graveled repair area, forewarned by “loose stone” and “bump” signs.

Tribune Managing Editor Matt DeYoung contributed to this story.