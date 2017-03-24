United Way campaign award recipients announced

Volunteer of the Year: Diane Ybarra, Global Concepts Enterprises. This award recognizes a volunteer who serves United Way as well as organizations in the community with passion, selflessness and dedication.

Pinnacle of Partnership: Good Samaritan Ministries. The recipient of this award exemplifies a commitment to improve the quality of life for Ottawa County residents through leadership in service and education, as well as a year-round partnership with Greater Ottawa County United Way.

Out-of-the-Box Award: Shape Corp. This award recognizes the organization that took the box, shook it up and ran the most creative, fun and interactive campaign.

Community Builder Awards: Automatic Spring Products, Davenport University, Grand Haven Custom Molding, Greater Ottawa County United Way, ITW Drawform, Macatawa Bank and PNC Bank. This award recognizes top organizations that exemplify a year-round partnership with United Way, including participation in Day of Caring, Community Investment and a commitment to workplace volunteering.

Joe Martella Above and Beyond Award: Macatawa Bank campaign committee. This person goes above and beyond what is expected of a campaign coordinator. They are constantly looking to add excitement to the campaign, help others realize the importance of United Way and encourage volunteering.

Lynne Sherwood Lighthouse Leadership Award: Shape Corp. This award is bestowed upon a United Way campaign company that demonstrates the greatest increase in leadership giving; or to an individual, couple or family whose community leadership sets an example for others to follow.

G.W. Haworth Strength of the Community Award: Mark Wilson. This award recognizes the company and/or individual who most embodies United Way's leadership, spirit of volunteering, philanthropy and decision-making in the allocation of philanthropic resources to our community.

2017 Community Investment Panel Awards: Kelly Liebbe, William Lowery, Sharon Zajac and Michael Zambetis (three-year certificates); Sandy Huber, Debra Mann, Shawn McPherson and John Stempfley (10-year certificates).