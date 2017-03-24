Monetza to run for re-election on City Council

There are two council, one mayor and two Board of Light & Power trustee positions open, city officials say. The city has also received nomination petitions from Dennis Scott for council member and Geri McCaleb for mayor.

Monetza and Scott are seeking a third term on City Council and McCaleb is seeking a fourth term as Grand Haven’s mayor. The mayoral seat is a two-year term, the two City Council seats are for four years

Additionally, seats currently held by BLP trustees Gerald Witherell and Larry Kieft are also up this year. The BLP trustee posts are six-year terms.

Candidates seeking a place on the 2017 city ballot need to file by 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in order to meet the filing deadline.

A primary election will be scheduled for Aug. 8 if more than four people run for the two council seats, or more than two are running for mayor, or more than four run for the two BLP trustee seats. Otherwise, the general election is Nov. 7.

According to the clerk’s office, due to election law, official validation of petitions will not occur until the filing deadline has passed and signatures on all petition forms have been verified.