United Way campaign raises $2.2M

On Thursday, local United Way officials announced that total pledges of $2,278,640 were received toward the campaign goal of $2.5 million.

Although pledges fell short of the goal, United Way President Patrick Moran said the campaign is still considered a success because they’re working to meet the community’s needs.

Donations increased about 2 percent from last year’s campaign. Moran said the community knocks it “out of the park” every year.

“Growth toward a hard target is brilliant,” he said.

This year’s campaign co-chairs, Kristen and P.J. Thompsen, said the conclusion of the campaign meant finishing a “unique experience.” P.J. Thompsen said they saw firsthand the impact the programs have in the community; the softer, stronger and giving side of competitive companies; and how the local United Way stepped up when Allegan County needed assistance.

P.J. Thompsen said the United Way is a “crucial enabler.”

The local United Way leverages about $3.70 on its program investments with every $1 donated.

Fourteen donors created a new donation match program, called the Ottawa County Leadership Challenge, that matches every new leadership gift from a donor who lives in Ottawa County or works for an Ottawa County-based company.

The campaign received 74 new Leadership gifts, and 292 Leadership donors increased their donations, which raised $187,269 worth of funds eligible to be matched. Overall, 655 Leadership gifts were given to total nearly $866,000.

The new challenge filled the void created when Lynne Sherwood died in 2016. Sherwood funded the Tri-Cities Lighthouse Leadership Challenge for 13 years, and it resulted in more than $1 million of new and increased Leadership donations, said the agency’s director of major and planned giving, Louann Werksma.

“Lynne taught us the power of leverage,” Werksma said.

Almost 7,000 employees throughout more than 150 Ottawa County companies gave to this year’s campaign, and 230 donations were received from people throughout the county who aren’t part of a workplace campaign.

Shape Corp. and Haworth Inc. ran the two top campaigns, raising almost a half-million dollars combined.

One Huntington Bank employee received the four-night trip for two people to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Volunteerism rose about 6 percent, said Shannon LaHaie, the agency’s director of volunteerism. Throughout the campaign, 8,778 volunteers donated 130,755 hours, which is leveraged at more than $3 million, United Way officials said.

“Ottawa County is amazing,” LaHaie said.