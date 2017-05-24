BLP to pass savings on to customers

The new plan, unanimously adopted by the municipal utility’s Board of Directors on May 18, is comprised of the annual budget and the long-term capital improvement plan. It shows that base customer rates have been held constant in the budget, and fuel and purchase power cost savings will be passed directly to customers through the power cost adjustment contained in each customer rate category.

“Annual retail charges to customers are budgeted in fiscal year 2018 to be $1.25 million less than that currently forecasted for fiscal year 2017, with projected sales volume at similar levels,” BLP General Manager David Walters said. “Base rates remain unchanged, so this entire revenue reduction is a result of passing through to our customers fuel and purchased power cost savings we have achieved over the last 12-month period.”

Total retail charges to BLP customers averaged approximately 13 cents per kilowatt-hour during fiscal years 2015 and 2016. These charges were reduced on average 3.1 percent to 12.6 cents per kilowatt-hour in fiscal year 2017, and costs are anticipated to go down another 3.2 percent during fiscal year 2018 to 12.2 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The savings are allocated to each customer class differently, and are based on the BLP’s cost to serve as determined in an independent, third-party study conducted in spring 2016. Over this period, total annual charges have been reduced approximately $2.4 million on about 300 million kilowatt-hours of annual sales.

The BLP projects $37.4 million in total annual operating revenues in the 2018 business plan.

These funds are expected to be allocated as:

— $10.2 million on fuel for local power generation;

— $3 million for net purchased power (including renewable energy purchases) and transmission expenses;

— $6.5 million for other expenses associated with the operation of its power plants;

— $2.5 million for distribution system expense;

— $400,000 in energy-efficiency programs;

— $3.3 million for customer service, accounting, administrative and general expenses.

Capital improvements for the fiscal year are projected to total $5.6 million, and the utility plans to make a $1.9 million payment in lieu of taxes to the City of Grand Haven General Fund.