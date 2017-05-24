Providing produce for pantries

Fruitport Calvary Christian High School students recently helped install a fence around the nearly 8,100-square-foot garden, which is behind Church of the Nazarene on South Beechtree Street. The garden provides fresh produce for food pantries connected with Love in Action.

Activity at the garden will pick up throughout the next few weeks with volunteers planting cherry tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, beans and more.

In addition to working on a fence, the high school students also raked leaves and tilled the land in preparation for planting.

Since school resumed after spring break, the garden’s lead volunteer Cheryl Youngquist said they’ve been working with students at Lakeshore Middle School’s greenhouse planting and growing seeds.

Josh Bytwerk, operations director of Love in Action, said there are three tiers in the way they provide food to the community — through food pantries, mobile food trucks and the children’s program called Backpack Blessings.

With fresh produce available, Youngquist said a few of the pantries have also made samples of recipes to give people ideas to try with the food.

Volunteers of all ages participate in overseeing the garden, which is one of the aspects Youngquist said she enjoys the most — it brings people together.

“It’s a great way for people to be a community,” she said.

Residents interested in volunteering for Grace Garden can contact Love in Action at 616-846-2701.