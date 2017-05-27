3-hour parking imminent for some downtown lots

The changes, set to take place in June, are based on recommendations from a 2016 parking study conducted by Wade-Trim. The study called for a short-term strategy of enhanced parking management to ensure that highly occupied parking areas are utilized for short-term customer parking, as opposed to long-term employee or resident parking.

“Parking lots were created so we could have safe, easy access to our stores for customers and visitors,” said Grand Haven Main Street Executive Director Diane Sheridan. “They’re an asset for businesses, so we want to use them correctly.”

The changes — which are being implemented on a 90-day trial period — will limit public parking to three hours in downtown lots behind Kirby House, Grand Haven Brewhouse and Tri-Cities Historical Museum, and the Centertown lot between The Bookman and Michigan Auto.

The new rules will be in effect between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. In each of the affected lots, one row will be reserved for all-day parking.

“There will be plenty of parking all day for employees who need to park down there,” City Manager Pat McGinnis said.

The city will go about the changes via temporary traffic control orders. Based on the effectiveness of the changes, the rules would be returned for possible final action by City Council after the trial period.

“We’re going to give it a shot based on the recommendations from our parking study,” Sheridan said.

The Wade-Trim study was accepted by the city’s Planning Commission, Main Street board and City Council this past January. It noted that while the downtown has a surplus of parking, specific areas in the district have a parking shortage, with surplus space located in other lots.

The idea behind the rule changes is to alleviate some of that stress and provide more opportunity for shoppers and diners to park without the city having to invest in expensive alternatives such as parking decks.

Sharon Behm, chairwoman of the Grand Haven Main Street Board, said she thinks the turnover created by the new parking rules will help more customers come to downtown businesses.

“The parking lots behind (the stores), we pay that parking assessment for that convenience,” Behm said. “I personally have always believed that it’s about customer service and the convenience of our customers.”

Behm added that the issue of parking downtown is “a good problem to have.”

Other recommendations from the study include public awareness campaigns, shared parking agreements with private properties, improvements to wayfinding signs and maps, shuttle services, new parking lot striping, and better enforcement of parking regulations.

Sheridan said the city and Main Street program are working to provide ways to help people better identify where public parking lots are located.

“Anybody coming to town, they will be able to find them,” she said.

This includes better signage denoting long-term parking lots, and also placing maps to parking lots in downtown kiosks.

The study includes a list of long-term solutions that could be implemented, as well. Those options include lighting and safety enhancements, promotion of alternatives to vehicular traffic, consolidation of off-street parking areas, new off-street parking areas, and metered parking.