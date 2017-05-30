'House Hunters' episode to feature couple moving to Grand Rapids

They blog about food and have a budget of $1.2 million.

That's the general formula of a typical "House Hunters" episode on HGTV. A Chicago couple moving to the Grand Rapids area set to be featured on an upcoming episode will be anything but that, probably.

Viewers will have to wait a couple days to meet them and see whether they pick house No. 1, 2 or 3, but here's what to expect:

"Buyers in Grand Rapids, Michigan, are looking for a home after moving with their kids from Chicago," reads the episode description. "Complicating matters, he wants a small lot with plenty of close neighbors so the kids will have friends to play with, while she'd prefer a large private lot with a woodsy feel."

Moving from Chicago to Grand Rapids, the couple picked a good spot: Grand Rapids and its surrounding suburbs consistency ranks high on several "best places to live" lists.

The episode is scheduled to air at 10 p.m. Thursday, June 1.