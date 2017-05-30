It’s scary, but you deal with it’

Being an avid tennis player, 69-year-old Mathews noticed when his game started to decline. At the time, he chalked it up to aging, but that changed when a series of tests revealed he has inclusion-body myositis, an autoimmune disease and inflammation that weakens muscles.

Mathews is working to raise awareness about the disease, coinciding with May also being Myositis Awareness Month.

Types of myositis include dermatomyositis, inclusion-body myositis, polymyositis and juvenile forms.

When the Grand Haven man’s liver enzymes were high in 2005, he was instructed to cut back on his alcohol consumption, which at the time was 2-3 drinks a week. Over time, Mathews’ enzymes remained high, and he started experiencing changes in his mobility.

For more than 20 years, Mathews played the guitar for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. About six years ago, Mathews’ daughter asked him to sing and play a song. He thought he had trouble playing because it was a challenging song and he hadn’t played in a while.

Since Mathews’ doctor was retiring, he met a new physician. During his first appointment, Mathews mentioned he could no longer make a fist.

Mathews, a retired pharmacist, said nine vials of blood were drawn, which revealed his creatine kinase enzyme was up. He underwent additional tests and performed a nerve conduction study.

Mathews said the tests revealed the diagnosis, and he had a missile biopsy and those results confirmed the diagnosis in January 2016.

Mathews said he, like most people with myositis, think they’re getting slower and clumsier because they’re aging. On average, the person loses between 3 and 5 percent of body muscle a year, he said.

“It’s a very slow process,” he said.

According to the Myositis Association, some signs and symptoms include tiredness, fatigue, muscle weakness sometimes with pain, trouble swallowing, difficulty climbing stairs, and standing up from a seated position.

When he was first diagnosed, Mathews told his wife, Cathy, that they should consider moving into a condo or residence that has one level. Mathews said he will inevitably be in a wheelchair.

Ultimately, the couple decided to remain at the home they’ve lived in for 15 years, which is within walking distance to four of their six children. Currently, they are remodeling the master suite of their home into being handicap accessible. Mathews said stairs are starting to become challenging to climb, and they will also address that.

In an effort to meet others who have myositis, Mathews attended an annual conference where he met people from around the world. Social media has also helped Mathews connect with people who are living with the same disease.

Mathews became a board member of the Myositis Association, and he’s part of the program, services and professional relations committees.

At least two other residents in the area also have myositis, Mathews said, but privacy laws prevent physicians from telling him more about them. Mathews said he’s interested in connecting with them, and they can email him at jkmathews345@gmail.com.

Although Mathews said there’s no cure for his disease, he’s encouraged to continue working out and being active. He said he has the support of his family, friends and faith, and he prays to deal with God’s will.

“It’s scary, but you deal with it,” he said.

For more information about myositis, visit: www.myositis.org.