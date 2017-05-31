Grand Ave. project 'going very well'

“It’s going very well,” Public Works Director Derek Gajdos said of the project, which began in April. “(The contractors) have been able to chew through the anticipated workload.”

This summer’s project picks up where last year’s work ended, and stretches from Doris Avenue to Sheldon Road. Work is split into two phases: Doris to Gladys and Gladys to Sheldon.

“The project is actually a little bit ahead of schedule,” Gajdos said.

In addition to contractors being familiar with the project area due to last summer’s work, Gajdos said work crews have also had the benefit of favorable weather conditions at the beginning of the construction season and over the past several weeks.

This week, the crews are focusing on completing the new sanitary sewer force main, along with storm sewer installation and retaining wall work.

Next week, June 5-9, it is expected that the sub-grade and aggregate (gravel) will be installed on the south side of phase 1. If all goes as planned, during the week of June 12-16, contractors will bring new concrete to the project in the form of sidewalks, curb and gutter.

“We’re looking at bringing in a regular road right of way in a couple of weeks (for phase 1),” Gajdos said.

City officials remind residents who live in or near the job site to keep safety in mind, and avoid the area if at all possible due to uneven surfaces within the construction limits. Officials note that there are places where the sidewalk had to be removed to install new water services or sewer laterals, and other spots where the weight of the construction equipment has resulted in cracking.

During the project, only residents who live within the work limits are allowed into the work zone. Property owners within the section of Grand Avenue affected by last summer’s work will be required to enter and leave the area using Harbor Drive.

All other traffic not allowed in the area is asked to use the posted detours.

“The traffic has been good to this point, with very few violations,” Gajdos said. “The contractor seems pleased with the volume of traffic.”

City officials have noted that both phase 1 and 2 of the project should be substantially completed by mid- to late-September. Complete site restoration, the top course of asphalt, traffic signs, pavement marking and miscellaneous tasks will be done once the project nears the completion stage.

The $1.9 million project was approved by City Council in February. Funding comes from the city’s infrastructure bond proceeds and the state.