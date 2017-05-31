Lawsuit filed against township's short-term rental ordinance

Randy and Susan Reaume, through local attorney Ed Grafton, filed the civil suit on May 26. Township officials received notice of the lawsuit via U.S Mail on Tuesday, according to Grafton.

The Reaumes own a home at 18190 Lovell Road, which they began renting in 2015.

“The rental activity was conducted with the township's knowledge and tacit approval,” Grafton said.

After receiving complaints from neighbors about the rental activity at the Lovell Road home, township officials began exploring new short-term rental legislation.

This past February, after public input sessions, the Township Board unanimously approved an ordinance that limits short-term rental activity in the township’s R-1 and R-2 zoning districts to 14 days or less.

Grafton said the ordinance is “unconstitutional.” He also said the Reaumes’ rental activity should be “grandfathered.”

Earlier this month, Grafton unsuccessfully appealed to the Township Board on the Reaumes' behalf.

“The Reaumes disagree with the township in many respects,” the attorney said. “The only way to get an impartial decision on who is right is to go to Circuit Court. At the (township) administrative level, the judge, jury and executioner are all the same people sitting at the front of the room.”

Grafton said because of the Reaumes’ two-year history of short-term rentals at the Lovell Road location, the activity should be allowed to continue.

“They ran a short-term lease there for two years with the township's knowledge and tacit approval,” he explained. “The township had no problem with this for two years, until a few disgruntled neighbors made noise and the Township Board reacted to that noise. All the township would have to do is say they're grandfathered and this would be over.”

Grafton also contends that the ordinance is “unconstitutional,” which township attorney Ron Bultje strongly disagrees.

“I can own a place and I can let a different family member or different friend use it (weekly) all summer long,” Grafton said. “They can raise all sorts of holy hell, no problem. But if I charge somebody to be there, I get treated differently. They're treating two classes of people differently for no rational reason. It's nothing to do with health, safety or welfare, legitimate police power in the township.”

Grafton said tenants and residents are still subject to the township noise and other ordinances, but that the short-term rental ordinance goes too far.

Grafton said that, in the next few weeks, he will be filing a second lawsuit against the township, claiming money damages. He said the Reaumes could lose between $90,000 and $250,000 in income over the next 10 years due to the township's restrictions.

“It's too bad that it's going to be decided in court, from a cost standpoint,” Grafton said. “The Township Board is burning taxpayers' money. As a resident of the township, I find that to be unfortunate.”

Township Supervisor John Nash said Tuesday that township officials are confident they will prevail in this case.

Nash said the township has spent $18,000 in legal fees enacting the short-term rental ordinance. He did not know how much the township has spent denying the Reaumes’ appeal to the board, nor did he have an estimate for how much the township would spend defending its position in court.

“The bottom line is the Township Board is very adamant that we'd like to have this (short-term rental ordinance),” Nash said. “We took this to legal counsel, making sure legal counsel was of the opinion that what we were doing was legal and would stand up in court. We're still of that position.”

Nash said he expects that, if left unchecked, short-term rentals could become a problem. He said he hears from real estate agents about people interested in purchasing homes strictly for short-term rental use.

“That's just not exactly what you want living next door to you,” the township supervisor said. “We have a problem already. It's not major, but we feel it's going to get more significant.”