Buchanan reopens ahead of schedule

The Buchanan Street reconstruction project, which began April 3, concluded Wednesday. The barricades were expected to be removed Wednesday evening.

The project was finished well ahead of its June 24 target date.

“It's pretty exciting that we're almost a month ahead of schedule,” Village Manager Chris Burns said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation paid for most of the $525,000 project, which included new sanitary and storm sewer lines, ADA-compliant sidewalk brick work and ramps, new asphalt, and new curb and gutter for the 2.5-block stretch between Exchange and Liberty streets.

Village crews will plant native Michigan trees along Buchanan this fall, according to Burns.

The smooth surface is a welcome sight for residents and village staff members.

“The road had deteriorated to the point of needing to be resurfaced,” Burns said.

The resurfacing originally was scheduled for 2013, but after a sewer backup, a camera inspection showed a need for sewer line replacement in the near future. Village officials asked MDOT if they could push the road project back so as not to spend money on a road that would need to be torn up in a couple of years for a new sewer line. MDOT agreed, and the project was rescheduled for 2017.

Burns said she's pleased with the contractor's work and final product.

“When it came to the closing of M-104, we couldn't have asked for it to go any better,” Burns said. “We're glad it's wrapping up, it's done ahead of schedule and it's quality work. It's nice to check a few things off our list.”

Burns said residents have been understanding of the inconveniences during the work, such as having Exchange Street closed for nearly two months. Exchange Street is a major route for locals who want to avoid Savidge Street (M-104) traffic.

Burns noted that residents on Tolford Street, where the Exchange Street detour ran, were especially accommodating during the reconstruction project.

“The people on Tolford made lemons out of lemonade, literally,” she said. “They had their kids out there with lemonade stands. We appreciate their understanding.”