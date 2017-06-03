DNR bands falcon chick at Consumers Energy plant

The nesting pair at the local power plant had three eggs this year, but only one of them hatched.

Since 2004, Consumers Energy and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have partnered to band the peregrines in hopes of tracking their flight and migration patterns.

A box has been placed on the plant’s emission stack for the past two decades for the purpose of nesting. Nearly 40 chicks have hatched at the complex, 37 of which have been banded.

The peregrine falcon is classified as an endangered species on the state level and “threatened” on the federal level.

Consumers Energy spokesman Roger Morgenstern blames the pesticide DDT as the primary reason for the decline in peregrine falcon numbers.

DDT was banned in the U.S. in the 1970s. Since that time, the goal has been to “help repopulate the species, and the DNR considers their nesting program the most successful in Michigan,” Morgenstern said.

The peregrine chick that survived is thought to be about a month old. After being released, it flew on top of the Campbell complex’s roof, which resulted in the DNR having to move it back to the nest.

Morgenstern noted how uncanny it was for the newborn falcon to leave the nest — something he’s never seen previously in five years of helping with the banding.

Nik Kalejs, senior biologist for the DNR who recovered the bird back to safety, said the banding is important because of the rarity of the species.

“It wasn’t too long ago that we had no nesting birds in West Michigan at all,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of really great things happen and it helps us meet our goal to restore this species to a place where it’s no longer in danger of disappearing.”

The newborn was banded and returned safely to the nesting box. Kalejs guessed the chick was a male, but he noted it’s hard to tell this early its development.

“I just appreciate the opportunity that we have here with partners like Consumers Energy, and there’s a lot of people throughout the area that have been interested in the outcome of these type of things,” Kalejs said. “I think we’re on the right track, and today’s just another step in that process.”