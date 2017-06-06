An unexpected arrival

The South Haven-based museum ship made the trip north to Grand Haven’s harbor to get a new transmission for its engine.

TowBoatU.S. assisted the tall ship into the North Shore Marina harbor late Thursday afternoon, according to the marina’s general manager, Jill Kinkema.

“We’re one of the only ones who could pull it,” she said. “It weighs around 110,000 pounds.”

The marina on Grand Haven’s north shore can lift up to 170,000 pounds out of the water with its travel hoist. North Shore also has a deep-enough channel for the ship’s 9-foot draft.

Kinkema said the ship’s shaft had to be removed to replace the transmission. That’s why the ship needed to be lifted out of the water.

Michigan Maritime Museum Executive Director Patti Montgomery Reinert said that they normally take the ship to Eldean’s in Holland, but there was no room there with all the boats being moved around for the Memorial Day holiday.

A crew from Torrenson Marine in Muskegon was called to do the mechanical work.

Reinert said because a good part of the museum’s income comes from the ship charters, it is important to do everything possible to get the ship back in the water. If everything goes right, the ship should be back in the water sometime today, Reinert said Monday.

“We have schoolkids anxiously awaiting the ship’s return,” she said.

Normally, it takes months to have a transmission built, but Reinert said a lot of people were making calls and they found one in Florida. It cost $500 to overnight it from there, she said.

The total work, including the cost to pull the boat out of the water, will be around $10,000, Reinert said. Fortunately, the museum has some donors who are helping with the cost.

The ship was also scheduled for an out-of-water inspection in the fall, so the Coast Guard jumped in to help and complete the inspection now.

“I really can’t say enough about how these different marinas and the Coast Guard came together to help us,” Reinert said. “We are just so so thankful.”

Michigan City, Indiana, resident Sandy Cipares sat back to take a look at the tall ship while she and their husband got gas for their boat.

“Last summer, we took our 9- and 7-year-old grandsons on it in South Haven,” Cipares said. “The highlight for the boys is when they set off the cannon.”

Cipares said she has cruised on the ship a couple of other times and appreciated the history and safety talks.

“The crew looks like they are from the 1800s,” she said. “It’s kind of their mission to educate the public about what tall ships are like.”

Tickets to sail on the Friends Good Will can be purchased online at www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org or at the Michigan Maritime Museum, located at 260 Dyckman Ave. at the bridge on the Black River waterfront in South Haven.