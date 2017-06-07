GHAPS students honored for pier, catwalk art

The banners, which will be displayed June through September from Beacon Boulevard to Harbor Drive, feature artwork created by Grand Haven Area Public Schools students that showcase the pier and catwalk. The eight chosen pieces were selected from more than 60 entries.

"We were very gratified to have ... the youth of our community get involved with Save the Catwalk," Mayor Geri McCaleb said.

One-hundred banners have been sold for this year’s Main Street banner program, with a portion of the sales going toward the Save the Catwalk fundraiser.

“That's probably double our best year, and it's because of the talented art that's on these things is the reason we sold so many," City Manager Pat McGinnis said. "It was an easy sell."

Banner artwork is from: fourth-grader Jacob Musial, third-graders Mazie Warner and Nadia Prieditis, and second-grader Stella Eckert from Rosy Mound Elementary School; White Pines Intermediate School sixth-graders Alex Bull and Charlotte Larned; and Grand Haven High School juniors Eileen Carmolli and Kiley Williams.

Each student received their own banner with their name and drawing on it, courtesy of an anonymous donor. Students had the choice of taking their banner with them Monday night or leaving it with the city to display during the summer.

McCaleb noted that she and Grand Haven Main Street Chairwoman Sharon Behm recently recognized the students at a Grand Haven school board meeting.

Save the Catwalk organizer Erin Turrell said she was impressed with the students’ participation in the catwalk fundraising effort.

“I am so floored by how much community support we’ve gotten from the school system,” she said. “We’re cultivating the next generation of historians.”

Turrell said that getting the students involved in the fundraising and outreach process teaches them to value different aspects of their own community.

“You know full well if they move away and come back, that’s what they will talk about,” she said. “It’s awesome.”