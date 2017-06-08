Millage request approved for November ballot

If Ferrysburg voters approve the measure, each mill levied would amount to an extra $100 a year for the owner of a house taxed at $200,000.

Each mill would generate an additional $170,000 per year for the city, or $3.4 million over the length of the levy. If all 3 mills are levied, it would bring in $10.2 million, not factoring in changes in taxable values over the two decades.

The estimated cost for the bridge work is $10 million. Engineering costs could add another $2.5 million.

The city has applied for a state grant that, if approved next fall, could fund 85 percent of the project. If the grant request is denied, the millage money would help pay for the bridge repairs, according to City Manager Craig Bessinger.

“We would just not levy it if the grant is successful, or we would reduce the amount,” Bessinger explained. “It would have to be determined what the grant amount would be and all that kind of stuff.”

Mayor Dan Ruiter said the city has applied for grants in the past and not been successful.

“We are hoping that we will be approved soon for at least a small portion of the needed funds,” he said. “The council believes it is a serious problem and we need to do due diligence in planning a way to finance the cost of this very expensive project.”

Councilwoman Regina Sjoberg cast the lone dissenting vote.

“I was the only person voting against trying to tax the people such an exorbitant amount,” she said. “At the May 15 council meeting, members voted unanimously not to ask for a Smith's Bridge 1-mill increase in taxes. On June 5, at (Councilman) Tim O'Donnell's instigation, they voted to ask for a 3-mill increase in taxes for bridge repair.”

Sjoberg said alternative funding includes philanthropic donations, bonding and linking the bridge work to a “total street” concept including bike paths, the latter of which could result in new funding streams.

“Why would council proceed with asking the people for money before all options and conditions were investigated?” Sjoberg posed. “Answer — to scare them into submission and justify their attempt to sell parks. I'm sure this millage will not pass. I bet they realize this. If it doesn't, and the people do not protect parks by approving a Charter initiative that stipulates only the people can vote to sell a park, I am sure this council will sell the Ferrysburg Nature Preserve.”

Ruiter said selling the Ferrysburg Nature Preserve, a city-owned parcel located in the South Holiday Hills neighborhood, is not an option at this time.

The issue has been a hot-button topic in Ferrysburg for many months, with neighbors rallying to save the vacant land.

“I believe we need to look at other options first — grants, donations, engineering advice, closing the bridge, the proposed millage, etc.,” Ruiter said. “I hope we never have to go to the extent of attempting to sell a city park to finance city functions at any time.”

Susan Tebbe, an engineer with Williams & Works, inspected the bridge last August and determined that the poor condition of the expansion joints has allowed water to leak through the joints and the concrete at the piers is delaminated in several places. Water is also leaking between the box beams, and the beams show signs of deterioration.

Tebbe found several other issues with the bridge, and recommended that they be addressed within five years.

“We knew there were issues,” Bessinger said. “With her inspection report, it confirms the bridge is starting to deteriorate. Her recommendation would be replacing it in about five years.”

Bessinger said he hopes the work can be done sooner. It is in the city’s budget for 2020, providing that state funds are available to help pay for it.

“We'll wait and see if we can get funding in that round or grants, or we'll see what the next step is,” the city manager said. “We're going to keep trying for grants and try to get funding for that bridge.”

Major repairs were last performed on the 447-foot-long bridge in 2008. It was built in 1972.