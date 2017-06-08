County honors employees for customer service

“Veronica is pleasant and caring with helping the consumers we serve,” said CMH Program Coordinator Teresa LaHaie. "Veronica consistently keeps the family services team at Community Mental Health organized and running smoothly. For over 25 years, she has used her sense of humor and gentle spirit to generate an enjoyable atmosphere for everyone with whom she interacts.”

“Deputy Meri-Beth Brouwer always takes that little extra step in the work and service she provides to the citizens of Ottawa County," Sheriff Steve Kempker said. "She represents herself and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in an energetic and positive attitude and professional manner. Meri-Beth is known for getting it done. She is a true asset to Ottawa County.”

Implemented in 2012, the customer service initiative is one of the county’s Four C’s, along with communication, cultural intelligence and creativity. Customers can nominate a county employee for an Outstanding Customer Service Award at miOttawa.org.