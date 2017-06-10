Tri-Cities Kiwanis makes a splash

About 200 students and their adult teachers and chaperones participated from White Pines Intermediate School and Griffin, Ferry and Lake Hills elementary schools.

“They definitely look forward to it,” said program coordinator Kelly Draeger. “For those who have been in P.O.P.S. previously, it seems to be a nice motivator for them. And we think of it as an opportunity for all our programs to get together and see the impact that P.O.P.S. has had on all our kids.”

General education students join P.O.P.S. to serve as peer supporters and work one-on-one with students who are cognitively impaired, suffering from autism, Down syndrome or other impairments. P.O.P.S. students meet monthly as a club to share experiences, learn about disabilities, and do sensitivity training exercises. P.O.P.S. clubs also lead school-wide awareness events to teach their fellow students about disabilities.

“The program has grown quite a bit,” said Jackie Johnson, autism specialist for Grand Haven Area Public Schools. “It goes in waves. Sometimes there's a real need, sometimes there's more kids in the peer programs. This year, we have some girls from Lake Hills who were super excited to rally around a friend with autism, and they watch out for her and try to help her with social problems. We’re here to reward them today, to celebrate and let them have fun together.”

Draeger added, “This is a nice way to cap off the year, put skills in practice and celebrate.”