Warm windy Sunday

The 10-15 mph winds kept things comfortable despite rising humidity and 80-degree temperatures on the lakeshore.

Jerry and Sue Fouch of Grand Rapids brought their Indiana granddaughters to Grand Haven for some time at the beach.

“The waves were terrible. They made me nervous,” Sue said.

So, after a little wading time, they headed to Chinook Pier for some ice cream.

The girls - Luci, 4 and Scarlett, 2, are staying with their grandparents while their mother is working at the Meijer LPGA Classic, which starts Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

Spring Lake resident Kelly Christian said that she and her daughters, Izzy, 5 and Zoe, 2, decided to have their ice cream first. Then they shared a hot dog while sitting on a bright red bench near the Grand Haven Municipal Marina.

Children squealed as they ran through the cold water at the nearby splash pad.

Many people strolled the boardwalk, or just sat in lawn chairs or relaxed in hammocks to watch people go by.

The temperature is expected to rise over the next few days on the lakeshore according to Wayne Hoepner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids.

Winds were expected to continue in the 10-15 mph range Sunday night and then start decreasing during the week.

The forecast for Holland shows temperatures in the mid-80s on Monday, and upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, Hoepner said. The chance of rain increases as well with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and a 50-60 percent chance of the same on Wednesday.

Next weekend, “as of right now,” there’s a chance of rain with temperatures in the low 80s on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday, the meteorologist said.

The numbers for the past weekend included a high of 91 in Grand Rapids. The record high for that date is 93. It hit 85 degrees in Muskegon and the record high for June 11 is 94, Hoepner said.

In the Holland area Saturday and Sunday, winds were steady from 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, he said.