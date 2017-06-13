Free summer meal program for kids kicks off

The Summer Food Service Program, also known as Meet Up and Eat Up, is also open to mentally or physically disabled persons of any age who participate in an educational program.

Meals distributed at the locations follow requirements by federal food programs.

“Meal patterns” for breakfast include one serving or milk, vegetable or fruit, breads/grains. Lunch and dinner meals include one serving of milk, meat or an alternative, breads/grains, one serving of a vegetable, one serving of a fruit, or two servings of either a vegetable or a fruit.

Snacks include two of the four food groups served at lunch.

Amy Sheele, a health educator for Ottawa County Department of Public Health, said the program is a “great way to ensure all children receive healthy and nourishing meals.”

“We work with a variety of community partners to provide activities at many sites, as well,” she said. “It’s exciting to offer food, education, enrichment, physical activity and social engagement throughout the summer months.”

The following are times, dates and locations for the Summer Food Service Program in Northwest Ottawa County:

Grand Haven’s Central Park/Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave.

— 12-1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

— June 19 to Aug. 16

— Rain location: Central High School, 106 S. Sixth St.

The Salvation Army, 310 N. Despelder Ave., Grand Haven

— 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday

— June 19 to Aug. 24 (closed July 3-4)

River Haven Village’s covered pavilion by the clubhouse, 14546 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township

— 12-12:30, lunch; 12-1 p.m. activities; Monday through Friday

— June 19 to Aug. 18

Robinson Elementary School, 11801 120th Ave., Robinson Township

— 9-9:30 a.m. breakfast; 12-12:30 p.m. lunch; 4:10-4:40 p.m. dinner; Monday through Friday

— June 22 to Aug. 3

Some serving times may vary by 10 minutes, and some sites may not operate when it’s raining.