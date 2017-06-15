Honoring the flag

As Old Glory flapped in the slight breeze, veterans from the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28 joined residents and guests at American House Spring Lake for Wednesday’s event.

Throughout the ceremony, the Boy Scouts played and sang patriotic music such as “God Bless America,” “This is My Country” and themes for each of the armed forces.

When preparing for the day’s activities, 85-year-old Marie Herbert said she ventured into her closet to find “everything red, white and blue.” Ultimately, she showed her patriotism with feathered boas, a headband with red and blue stars, and an American flag pinwheel.

Residents from the assisted and independent living homes gathered for the outdoor ceremony.

“It’s wonderful to see so many people out,” Herbert said.

The American Legion post also planned to have a flag retirement ceremony on Wednesday evening.

See the Tribune photo gallery for more photos from the ceremony.