New election equipment ready for rollout

The Ottawa County Clerk’s Office, with help from the state, has purchased all-new voting equipment from Austin, Texas-based Hart InterCivic, a federally certified elections software vendor.

“Hart’s technology represents a state-of-the-art system, and one that our voters and election administrators will be able to rely on for a long time to come,” County Clerk/Register Justin Roebuck said. “I’m grateful for the support of our local clerks and our County Board of Commissioners in making this decision.”

Ottawa County is one of only three in Michigan that own all of the election equipment used by each of its local jurisdictions. Ottawa County also handles the equipment maintenance for its 111 precincts and is the second-largest purchaser of election equipment in the state.

This is the first time the county has updated its voting equipment in more than a decade.

“It’s definitely an upgrade,” County Elections Coordinator Steve Daitch said. “Our last voting equipment was purchased in 2004, but it was operating on an even-older software platform.”

County officials say Hart’s Verity voting system was selected based on its security, accuracy and ease of use. The system is certified for electronic transmission of election results and meets Michigan’s most stringent standards. Ballot programming and vote tabulation are never connected through the internet, and devices are rigorously tested for accuracy prior to each election.

“For the most part, voters won’t see too big of a change,” Daitch said.

Once voters have finished marking their ballots, they’ll insert their ballot into a new touch-screen scanner and wait for the image of an American flag to appear, which signifies that the ballot has been accepted.

“It’s very clear that you know your vote has counted,” Daitch said.

Those needing physical assistance can utilize the Verity Touch Writer, a new portable touch-screen ballot-marking device that includes an audio reader and accommodates adaptive devices such as a sip-and-puff.

Absentee voters will continue to receive their ballot, and instructions for marking it, by mail.

After polls close on election night, results will be securely and automatically transmitted to the County Clerk’s Office from each ballot-scanning device using a cellular modem, Daitch said, noting that this should decrease the wait time for results.

“I’m really looking forward to our election night results,” Daitch said. “They should be coming in really quickly.”

All paper ballots are retained by local jurisdictions within the county after each election.

The new election equipment will go into service for the Aug. 8 election, which will take place in 11 of the county’s 111 precincts.

“This will be a good opportunity to use the system when we can watch it a little more carefully,” Daitch said.