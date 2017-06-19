Michigan Native Artist and Art Educator comes to LDL June 22

Jane will lead a guided tour of five museums - The Detroit Institute of Arts, The Toledo Museum of Art, The Indianapolis Museum of Art, the Art Institute of Chicago and the Milwaukee Museum of Art - and take a look at the important pieces of art in their permanent collections.

This fun and interesting virtual tour can become a reality to discover the beauty and excitement of each of these amazing museums.

Alkon's program runs from 7-8:30 p.m. in LDL's Program Room A. For more information, visit www.loutitlibrary.org or call 616-842-5560, ext. 214.

Alkon is an award-winning metalsmith and self-taught painter and woodworker. From Suburban Detroit, she was trained in art history and metalsmithing at Michigan State University and the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center in Birmingham, Michigan.

Alkon is a mixed media artist whose primary areas of concentration are handcraft constructions and functional art.

In addition to sharing her love of art with students of all ages, Jane is also the author of three books - Mr. Boy and The Remarkable Mr. Boy, stories and experiences as a pet-handler therapy team, and Elements - Art and Design, a retrospective of her work of over 30 years as a handcraft artist. Her books are included in the permanent collection in the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Jane's work is represented in private art collections throughout the United States and in corporate art collections in London and Amsterdam. Jane Alkon lives in Metro-Detroit with her Labrador retriever, Abby.