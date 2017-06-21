Green thumbs on display

The “By the Bayou”-themed event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, and features homes in Grand Haven.

Admission is $10. Children ages 12 and younger are free.

The event will go on rain or shine.

The Garden Walk is the largest fundraiser for the local garden club, and it provides members with opportunities such as working at Weaver House at Pine Bend, an herb garden, a flowerbox downtown, triangle garden in Ferrysburg and other activities free of charge to the community.

In addition to refreshments, the Garden Walk also includes a plant and Mason Bee house sale. Ottawa Shores Plein Air Artists will also be in the gardens.

Tri-Cities Garden Club member Lynn Smith said she enjoys seeing gardens and getting ideas for her own. Smith, whose home was part of last year’s walk, said she knows the efforts that go into making homes and gardens ready to be featured, and she appreciates what the homeowners do.

“It’s great to see people’s pride of ownership and how they show their personality in their gardens,” Smith said. “It’s fun to see.”

Here’s more about this year’s featured gardens:

Garden 1: Grand Haven Community Garden No. 2, Grand Haven Airport off Comstock Street

Forty-one members participate in this garden made up of 93 beds — 12 vine beds, three raised and 72 4-by-8-foot beds. The gardens grow Brussels sprouts, carrots, garlic, onions and other vegetables. A central garden features bushes, trees, herbs and flowering plants.

There are other community gardens behind The Salvation Army’s Grand Haven headquarters and across from White Pines Intermediate School.

Garden 2: Doug and Michelle Peerbolt, 14570 160th Ave.

This backyard was previously landscaped by Grand Haven Garden House. The garden produces early strawberries, quarts of raspberries, tomatoes, vegetables and sunflowers. Driftwood sculptures of fish, birds and other designs accent the yard and garage. The garden features four bottle trees that are made from antique and wine bottles.

Garden 3: Dan and Lori Bryant, 14535 160th Ave.

The Bryants welcome the public to their “secret garden,” where there are “blooms of many colors and varieties, from the immaculate gardens to the patchwork flowers, but only for those who had the key to open the door to its magical wonder.” The Bryants said that walking through the doorway to their garden will transport visitors to their version of “the secret garden.”

There will be a plant sale and Mason Bee house sale at this garden.

Garden 4: Erin and Aaron Johnson, 16059 Robrick Ave.

Since purchasing their home, the Johnsons turned “a huge expanse of grass” into six perennial beds, a raised vegetable garden and smaller beds to provide habitats for pollinators. Some of the plants include echinacea, hibiscus and hydrangea. The Johnsons don’t use pesticides, instead opting for natural fertilizers. They allow their lawn to get longer between times that it’s cut as a way to let rabbits and bees enjoy dandelions and clovers.

A Mason Bee educational exhibit will be displayed at this garden.

Garden 5: Chuck and Laurie Larsen, 14400 160th Ave.

Each garden at the Larsen home features its own “personality.” The garden along the bayou features garden islands of hosta, an island of mixed shrubs, a terraced stonework wall and rose garden.

Garden 6: Mike and Liz Novakoski, 15074 Mercury Drive

The nearly 2-acre property features a more than 100-year-old wooden barn gazebo and sculpted plant beds. There are hundreds of boulders used as retaining walls and elevated pools. A fit pit ties together with ornamental trees, perennials and shrubs. There’s a vegetable garden near the door that leads to the kitchen.

Two 40-year-old Japanese maple trees are beside the L-shaped pool. There are also streams from the boulders and “plantings into the saltwater pool and soothing sounds can be heard.”

Garden 7: Jay and Machelle Knochenhauer, 15339 Lake Ave.

When straight-line winds snapped 25 large oak trees in the Knochenhauers’ 2-acre property in 1998, they added sand and top soil, and installed a sprinkler system, wisteria arbor and gravel paths. Their garden includes a mix of formal and rustic garden elements, perennials, ornamental trees and shrubs.

The Knochenhauers enlarged the garden several years ago when another oak tree fell “and the subsequent dig created two new garden islands.”

A painter and sculpture, Machelle “finds gardening to be an extension of her studio work.”