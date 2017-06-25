Walters ordained as a permanent deacon for St. Pat's

The program was recently reinstated in the diocese. Deacon Lance Walters, a member of St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish in Grand Haven, was among three men ordained Wednesday night by the Most Rev. David J. Walkowiak, bishop of the diocese.

Permanent deacons are men, single or married, who assist the pastor in caring for the spiritual, sacramental and physical needs of parish members.

Walter was joined by Dennis Rybicki and Dean Vernon in being ordained to the Order of Deacons. All three will now serve in local parishes preaching, teaching, administering sacraments and serving those in need.

The Mass with the Rite of Ordination of Deacons took place at the Cathedral of St. Andrew in Grand Rapids.

Walters was assigned to his Grand Haven parish following the ordination.

The Diocese of Grand Rapids serves more than 191,000 Catholics, 82 parishes and 30 schools in an 11-county area of West Michigan.