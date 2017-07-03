Dream home becomes a reality

Allen is a foster mom, and she estimates that number at close to 200 in the 19 years she’s been licensed. Some have stayed for a matter of hours; others nearly two years.

She has two biological children — both grown and moved on — and has adopted seven of the foster kids she’s cared for.

Her story is an inspiration to many, including local real estate agent Sandi Gentry, who met Allen at church.

At one point, more than a decade ago, Gentry visited Allen’s small home and saw it was in desperate need of some upgrades. At that time, “Extreme Home Makeover” — the reality show starring Ty Pennington — was all the rage. Gentry attempted to get a new home for Allen through the show, but was turned down.

So, she took matters into her own hands, starting the Dream Home Team.

“We had a board of 30 people,” Gentry said. “We had a builder committed, trusses being donated, plumbing, flooring, electrical. Our goal was to build them a new house. We had a blueprint made.”

That was in 2007. Then the economy took a turn for the worse in 2008, and those well-laid plans fell apart like a house of cards in the wind.

“The lumber person could not donate lumber,” Gentry said. “The carpet guy, the plumber and the builder went out of business. At that point, they couldn’t even donate their time. We took a few years off, tried to do it again, and couldn’t even get a board together.”

The Dream Home plans sat dormant for nearly a decade, but Gentry kept noticing the folder on her desk.

“I finally got frustrated with it and said, ‘If it’s the last thing I do’ — we’ll do what we can,” she said.

So she and a few others scrapped the idea of a new home and began to instead focus on improvements to Allen’s current house. First came new windows. Then the kitchen was gutted and new cabinets, countertops, sink and faucet, and appliances were added.

A new floor was put in. The bathroom was updated and central air was added to the home.

The new materials were paid for with money that had been collected years previously — almost $14,000 in all. Much of the work was done by volunteers who donated their time.

Now, standing in the middle of her beautifully updated home, Allen can look out through new windows and watch a handful of children play in her expansive backyard.

“This is amazing,” she said. “I can’t really work outside the home and foster care is not a money-making business, but I wouldn’t change anything. I’d live in a tent if I had to. There’s a lot of wear and tear on your house when you have 6-8 kids constantly in and out.”

Allen has countless stories about the children she’s fostered. Some were babies whose mothers were addicted to alcohol and drugs, suffering from fetal alcohol syndrome, among other maladies. Sometimes the call comes in the middle of the night that a new child is coming her way.

She takes it all in stride.

“It can be emotional,” Allen said. “It’s probably easier for me than for many people because my parents did foster care, so my whole life I was raised doing foster care. Nonetheless, if you’re doing your job right, you love them completely — which includes providing a home, meeting their medical needs, their educational spiritual needs. You build bonds, and you cry, and you get another placement.”

Allen said the improvements to her home have made life significantly easier — she never owned a dishwasher before, and a walk that was moved during renovations created much more living space.

“It’s amazing — it appears as if the room is much, much bigger,” Allen said. “The house is over 50 years old. Everything was original. I never had solid countertops, never in my life. Having a dishwasher, I’m getting older, so standing there doing dishes, this is so much easier.”

When it’s all said and done, Allen’s No. 1 priority is creating a safe, comfortable spot for the children who come into her house and into her life.

“It’s a safe space for them for a minute while the system works out the issues,” she said. “Truly, the blessing’s been all mine. It’s everything in my life.”