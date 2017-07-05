Fourth of July brings day of celebration

Starting off the day of celebration was annual pancake breakfast with Ferrysburg Mayor Dan Ruiter at City Hall.

Following the early meal was the Independence Day parade, beginning on Ridge Avenue and concluding onto Pine Street. Participants in the parade threw out candy, honked their horns, and waved at watchers along the road.

Finishing off the morning was Party in the Park in William Ferry Park, where people enjoyed food, games and prizes, and listened to live music.

Walking in the parade was Tyler Sparks, 7, of Ferrysburg, who says he and a friend made a launcher to shoot emoji balls out into the crowd. Sparks said that was his favorite part of the parade.

He also liked the entertainment afterward the parade as he got to eat ice cream and win free prizes.

Also at the parade, Carol Varady of St. Clair Shores — who resides at her cottage in Spring Lake six months out of the year — said Independence Day means “she has freedom to be in this country.”

She explained she enjoyed all the events of the day, from the parade, park fun, and the annual fireworks at night.

Concluding the day of festivity were the fireworks at the Waterfront Stadium downtown Grand Haven.