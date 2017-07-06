Golf outing raises funds for Pulse campaign

After golfing, participants were treated to lunch and numerous opportunities to win prizes.

Tri-Cities Kiwanis continues to raise funds to support its five-year commitment to the North Ottawa Community Health System’s Pulse Capital Campaign, specifically for the new state-of-the-art emergency room equipment for kids and families. The Kiwanis Golf Classic is one of the club’s events raising funds for this goal.

Tri-Cities Kiwanis is a service club with members from Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg, with a mission to serve and support children in the community and the world. The club runs fundraising activities to provide support for children's programs and events, and to support specific projects. The club is currently planning two more swing sets for Habitat for Humanity families.

The club meets each Wednesday at noon for a lunch meeting. More information can be found at www.tricitieskiwanis.org.