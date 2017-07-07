Grand Haven DPW lays out storm cleanup plan

City personnel will be responding to dangerous storm situations first, and will proceed to opening up any blocked roadway or driveway openings. Crews will then begin loading and hauling storm debris from the road right-of-way.

DPW Director Derek Gajdos said crews began responding to the storm damage at about 4 a.m., and noted that the city has a full crew working 12-hour shifts to take care of the damage.

“We’ll reassess things after tomorrow to see where we are at,” he said.

According to Gajdos, there are more than 40 locations around town where trees are hanging in the right-of-way or there is a tree-related road closure.

“It was a very strong storm,” he said. “The vast majority of damage was on the southwest corner.”

The Department of Public Works asks that any residents that are able to dispose of storm debris in accordance with the city’s waste management hauler, Republic Services, do so in that manner.

The requirements for Republic Services to remove debris are as follows:

— Debris must be bundled in 4 foot or less lengths.

— Debris must be less than 2 inches in diameter.

— Biodegradable twine for bundling limbs and/or biodegradable bags must be used.

If residents are not able to meet those requirements, they can place storm debris curb side and city personnel will remove it as time permits.

Debris cannot be placed in the roadway or blocking the sidewalk. Debris must be placed curbside by July 16.

Residents are asked to call the Department of Public Works at 847-3493 for curbside removal. Starting July 17, city personnel will make one final pick-up.