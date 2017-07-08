'Flower Power' is theme of club's annual show

“Flower Power: the 60s” theme coincides with the club’s 60th annual show, which takes place next week at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

The show will be open to the public from 3-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 14; and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15. Admission is free.

More than 100 entries will be featured in the horticulture division, which includes flowering annuals/perennials, non-flowering cut specimens, flowering woody shrubs, container-grown flowering/non-flowering planters, flowering bulbs, tubers, corms and rhizomes.

The design division will feature films such as “Cleopatra,” “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea”; and TV show favorites “Twilight Zone,” “Flintstones” and “Bewitched.”

The table arrangements will feature themes of “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies,” “Sunday in New York” and “French Chef.”

There will also be a photography component to the show.

Next week, children will make fresh floral arrangements and rockets with floral designs. Their entries will be included as the show’s youth exhibits.

There will also be an educational exhibit about recycling, air quality and clean energy options.

Janet Joiner, the show’s publicity co-chair along with Kate Przybytek, said she enjoys seeing the garden club members’ creativity.

“The designs are always just stunning,” she said.

Before the show opens to the public, a panel will judge the entries based on the National Garden Club standard system, Joiner said.

The flower show’s purpose is to educate club members and the public, stimulate interest in horticulture and floral design, provide an outlet for creative expression, and communicate the National Garden Club’s goals and objectives.

The local club maintains gardens throughout the area. Joiner said they’re committed to beautifying the communities and encourage environmental responsibility.