Pope seeks input from youth, Catholic or not

The pope wants to hear from Catholics and non-Catholics alike.

“At the heart of each Christian is the desire to bring Christ to others,” said Father Chuck Schwartz of St. Patrick’s/St. Anthony’s Parish in Grand Haven. “We have before us an incredible opportunity to finetune the instrument of evangelization, to finetune the way we bring Christ to others. In order to do this, we need to learn the needs of our young people and so grow in our ability to share the heart of Jesus with them.”

The community is invited to attend an ice cream social on Thursday, July 20, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick/St. Anthony Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave. All teens, young adults and parents are invited to attend and share their thoughts on the needs of young people. All are welcome. Call Pam Hill at 616-842-8230, ext. 125, to reserve a spot.

The input from this session will be compiled and turned into the Diocesan Offices in Grand Rapids by Aug. 15. The information gathered from the diocese will be sent to the United States Catholic Bishops Conference. From there, it will be gathered together with input from around the world.

Whether you attend this special event or not, you are invited to go to http://bit.ly/DOGRsynodsurvey. There are seven surveys that you can choose from: Catholic Youth, Non-Catholic Youth, Catholic Young Adults, Non-Catholic Young Adults, Parents, Priests/Religious/Staff or Spanish.

There will also be a special gathering for young adults ages 21-29 on Sunday, July 16, from 7:30-9 p.m. at the Our Brewing Company, 76 E. Eighth St. in Holland. Our Lady of the Lake Parish is hosting this event.

St. Pat’s middle school coordinator, Teesie Fritsch, shared the following perspective: “In seeking out the hearts and needs of young people, Pope Francis is sending a worldwide message that young people are worth taking the time to understand and their youthfulness is the very thing that makes them important.”

For more information, call Jeff Andrini, St. Pat’s director of faith formation, at 616-842-8230, ext. 121.