Run to benefit NOCH pediatric rehab program

Check in for the RunStrong 5k on Friday, July 14, is at Generation Care, 16760 Lincoln St. in Grand Haven Township. The Tot Trot will take place at 6:30 p.m. and the 5k begins at 7 p.m.

The cost is $30 per person; the Tot Trot is free. Participants can register online at https://generationcare.org/, in person at any Generation Care location or at the event starting at 4 p.m.

The top three female and three male participants will receive prizes. Participants are welcome to join a post-race party following the event.

Four-year-olds Max and Miles Gable are the RunStrong 5k ambassadors. Max and Miles receive speech therapy at Generation Care.

Currently, 109 children are involved in the pediatric program at North Ottawa Community Hospital. Next year, the Grand Haven hospital plans to expand the program to 250 patients, which they’re on track to accomplish, hospital spokeswoman Jen VanSkiver said.

Event organizers hope to have 100 participants since it’s the first year for the run. More than 160 runners had registered by early this week, which VanSkiver said speaks to the community’s support.

Generation Care is contracted to provide services to NOCH patients and the community. While the program is already in place, VanSkiver said they’re working to grow their commitment to pediatric care and the fundraiser will help with that.

Money raised will also go toward equipment that will help children with walking and balancing challenges. VanSkiver said it’s a “wonderful opportunity” for children to learn how to walk and explore.

Whether it’s genetic or trauma reasons that bring patients in, having rehabilitation services available and local gives parents hope because it’s results they can see and feel, VanSkiver said.

“It’s a daily touchstone of hope for families,” she said.