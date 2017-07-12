GH Twp. to provide curbside debris collection

The township has contracted with City Farmer of Grand Haven to complete a curbside collection of debris from the July 7 storm, Township Manager Bill Cargo said. The storm debris will be collected Monday through Friday, July 17-21.

“Because the township’s property tax rate is about 7 mills less than a typical city or village, the curbside collection of storm debris is a service that is not normally provided by the township,” Cargo said. “But, because of the severity of this July 7 storm, the Township Board determined that more could be done to assist residents.”

The board voted 5-1 Monday night to proceed with the one-time service.

Township Treasurer Bill Kieft voted against the measure due to concerns over what kind of precedent the program might set for future storms.

Residents who want debris removed will need to contact the Township Hall by calling 616-842-5988 or emailing kwalsh@ght.org and provide their name and address by July 14, Cargo said. The names will be placed on a master collection list that the disposal crew from City Farmer will follow in its collection efforts, Cargo said.

Storm debris must be placed curbside no later than 8 a.m. Monday, July 17.

“Because we do not know the route that the City Farmer crew will follow, and because the township has more than 140 miles of public and private roadways, residents must be prepared to be the first pick-up,” Cargo explained. “City Farmer will not return to any address after they complete a collection of debris from that address.”

Residents are asked to limit the length of any logs or branches to not more than 8 feet to ensure that the material can be readily loaded into the dump truck, Cargo noted.

The storm debris will be transported to a City of Grand Haven disposal site near the airport.

“The city and township will collaborate on the short-term storage and disposal of the debris,” Cargo said. “The costs to process this yard waste and restoring the site will be shared between our two communities.”

Township officials said trees and limbs that fell during the storm can also be burned with a permit, which are available until July 17.

Information for city residents

The Grand Haven Department of Public Works announced last week that city residents able to dispose of storm debris in accordance with the city’s waste management hauler, Republic Services, do so in that manner.

The requirements for Republic Services to remove debris are as follows: debris must be bundled in 4-foot or less lengths; debris must be less than 2 inches in diameter; and biodegradable twine for bundling limbs and/or biodegradable bags must be used.

If residents are unable to meet those requirements, they can place storm debris curbside and city personnel will remove it as time permits. Debris can’t be placed in the roadway or block sidewalks.

Debris must be placed curbside by July 16. Starting July 17, city personnel will make a final pick-up. Residents are asked to call the city’s Department of Public Works at 616-847-3493 for curbside removal.