Flower Show winners announced

The “Flower Power – The ‘60s”-themed show continues today (9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Saturday (9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at Spring Lake District Library. The event is free and open to the public.

Tri-Cities Garden Club President Kate Przybytek said everyone has worked hard and stepped up to make the show happen.

“I’m just thrilled to be part of this club,” she said.

The show features 303 horticulture entries, 36 design entries and more than 30 photographs. There are also educational exhibits about clean energy, air quality and recycling.

Prior to the show opening to the public on Thursday, 18 people judged the entries.

Don Petersen, one of three photography judges, said he’s impressed with the talent, which some people might not know they possess. Petersen, who has also judged the Winterfest photography contest, said composition is important and the entries in this year’s flower show indicate the photographers know how to use light.

Children ages 3-12 also worked alongside Przybytek and other club members to create their own entries of fresh floral arrangements that relate to rockets and “The Pink Panther.”

“They’re wonderful,” Przybytek noted.

The 2017 Flower Show winners include:

Horticulture

Award of Merit for flowering annuals: Kathy Liken

Award of Merit for non-flowering cut specimens: Barb Lobdell

Award of Merit for flowering perennials: Carol Bryant

Award of Merit for bulbs, rhizomes, tubers, corms: Rick Peters

Collectors Showcase Award: Andrea Anderson

Arboreal Award of Merit for flowering woody shrubs: Andrea Anderson

Grower’s Showcase Award: Ellen Fritz and Lynn Smith

Award of Horticulture Excellence: Jan Parmalee

Horticulture Sweepstakes Award: Barb VanTubergen

Design

Designer’s Choice Award: Terri Saltsman

Tri-Color Award: Carol Petrowski

Novice Blue Ribbon Winner: Judi McKay

Table Artistry Award: Katie Schumacher

Division Awards

Award of Design Excellence: Carol Petrowski

Design Sweepstakes Award: Pat Bazany

Education & Botanical Arts

Youth Top Exhibitor Award, ages 3-6: Theo Stef

Youth Top Exhibitor Award, ages 7-12: Henry Stef

Educational Top Exhibitor Award: Janet Joiner

Photography Best of Show: Andrea Anderson