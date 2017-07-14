Local riders train for ride across Iowa

Later this month, the pair will be part of a 21-person team called First Priority of the Lakeshore that will ride across Iowa in the seven-day RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa). The ride begins July 23 and wraps up July 29.

The northern trail across Iowa will take riders on a more than 400-mile ride. White said more than 20,000 people participate in the annual ride, and some also participate in the ride each day.

“This is the Masters of bike tours,” White said, likening the ride to its equivalent in golf tournaments.

White, a PGA golf professional, started riding when Whipkey asked if he would like to ride across Iowa.

Whipkey, a White Pines Intermediate School teacher, said he was inspired by another teacher who did a similar bike ride at the age of 50.

Whipkey and White met through First Priority of the Lakeshore. They came up with a plan to ride together for five years, but it was derailed when doctors found an 85 percent blockage in Whipkey’s heart and placed four stents. Although Whipkey, 61, is now healthy, he said doctors told him the blockage was because of his genetics.

As Whipkey recovered, White continued participating in RAGBRAI. This will be White’s 11th year and his wife’s ninth participating in the ride.

Every year, White, 59, says it’s going to be his last, but he returns when people ask him to continue.

Each morning during RAGBRAI, the local group awakes at 5:30 a.m., grabs a muffin, banana and coffee, and gathers for prayer. White said they ride to serve God.

They begin slowly riding and warming up their muscles before setting out to tackle that day’s ride. The number of miles depends on the day. Riders’ travels vary from 44.8 to 71.7 miles each day.

Riders are given the option to complete an extra loop one day to get them a 100-mile day. White has accomplished several 100-mile ride days.

This year’s ride will take participants from Orange City to Lansing, Iowa.

When people line the roads and welcome them into town on the final leg of the journey, 26-year-old Katie Zysk said that’s what fuels her interest in going back for another year. This will be her sixth year riding in RAGBRAI, and the eighth year that her dad, Craig Zysk, will participate.

After a week of riding through the hills and heat, it isn’t until Craig, 67, has a chance to look back at the fun times that he wants to give the ride another go.

With the ride a few weeks away, Craig said he’s looking forward to Beekman’s Homemade Ice Cream, which is made by old farm engines churning the ingredients.

Whipkey said the ride is also a way to touch base with his roots, having grown up in Iowa. He said he enjoys visiting the towns and meeting fellow riders.

During one RAGBRAI, White said he stopped at a water stand that a young girl had created. She offered him water and a “bicyclist’s prayer.”

To prepare for the ride, some of the First Priority of the Lakeshore team members train by riding together 2-3 times a week. White said they put in miles to get their legs ready and get a cardio workout.

Whipkey rides about 30 miles a day and gradually increases the distance each day.

White thanked motorists who exercise caution around bicyclists who ride on the roadway’s bike line.

Whipkey said it’s nice to see bike trails in West Michigan being expanded to other areas.