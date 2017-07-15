Blueberry season off to a good start

Sue Reenders of Reenders Blueberry Farms in West Olive said their farm has been very busy since the season began July 6. She described this year’s crop as “good so far” based on the weather, noting plenty of rain and the cooler temps as favorable conditions.

Reenders said the best time to pick blueberries is within the next three weeks because of the “variety of the crop,” including the popular blue ones.

Josh Loftis, who is the spray manager at Reenders Blueberry Farms, explained that the blue crop has a sweeter taste than many other varieties. He said it started only a few days ago and will last for about four weeks, which contributes to a rise in business at farms throughout the area.

Blueberry season runs until mid-September.