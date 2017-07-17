Children raise money for education scholarships

During the recent vacation Bible school at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Parish in Grand Haven, 52 children raised a total of $513.90 for the scholarship program for children in Haiti, where the local church has a sister parish, St. Simon and Jude.

The kids from kindergarten through fourth grade set out in a boys-versus-girls competition to raise money for one scholarship, which costs $250. In the end, they raised enough to fund two scholarships — which includes a uniform, education and meals for the day, said Audrey Streng, the parish’s administrative assistant to Pastor Father Chuck Schwartz.

“I’m so proud of these kids and their families who worked very hard through lemonade stands to sponsor two students,” Streng said. “They were shocked and so excited.”

Lauren and Maddy Streng, who volunteered at the camp, said it was “cool” to see children interested in helping other people and learning about Haiti.

Lauren, who will be a freshman at Grand Haven High School this fall, said school in Haiti is a big opportunity for children, and they take it seriously. Lauren said she thinks the VBS children “got pumped up about it.”

“It opens their eyes to how much school means to those kids,” said Maddy, who will be a sophomore at GHHS.

About five years ago, Lauren and Maddy started making and selling scarves to raise money for the Haiti scholarships. Since then, Lauren, now 14, and Maddy, now 16, have provided 18 scholarships. Lauren said she feels proud to see their efforts reach this level.

Over the years, Maddy and Lauren said they’ve also watched their efforts influence their younger siblings who’ve grown to learn about Haiti and their ongoing efforts to support children attending school there. Their sister, Delaney, recently gave a class presentation about the subject.

“It’s cool to see them understand and be compassionate,” Maddy said.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, Lauren and Maddy will hold their annual sale to continue raising money for scholarships. The sale will take place at the corner of Fifth Street and Lafayette Avenue in Grand Haven. The sale will run all day, Maddy said. They will sell items such as hot and cold packs, scarves, bracelets, and Michigan- and Grand Haven-themed paintings.