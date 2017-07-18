School supply drive begins July 24

The Stuff the Bus collection runs July 24 to Aug. 7.

Supplies and backpacks can be dropped off at Fifth Third Bank locations throughout Ottawa County; as well as Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave. in Grand Haven. You can also donate by texting BUS to 30306.

Greater Ottawa County United Way is hosting the annual event.

Last year, nearly 1,000 backpacks were given children. Shannon LaHaie, president of volunteer engagement for the local United Way, said they were able to provide backpacks for every child who preregistered to receive one, but they’re hoping to expand the program this year since there are more children in Ottawa County who are eligible for it.

Items being collected include No. 2 pencils, water bottles, highlighters, dry-erase markers, washable markers, colored pencils, three-ring binders (particularly 1.5-inch white binders that have a clear front pocket), folders, glue sticks, pencil boxes and sharpeners, scissors, erasers, composition books, tab dividers, Post-It Notes, lanyards, and tissues. LaHaie said they’re also looking for backpacks for all ages and genders because they serve children in grades K-12.

Not only do children receive supplies, but they also gain confidence because they’re prepared to learn, LaHaie said.

“We know the confidence piece is just as important,” she said.

To receive backpacks, children need to be registered for the program. They can do that at The Salvation Army in Grand Haven until Aug. 11, during regular office hours. To register, families need to bring a birth certificate or Social Security card.

Children can pick up backpacks between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at The Salvation Army, 310 N. Despelder St.

Backpacks will also be given out from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 17 at The Salvation Army in Holland. Pre-registration must be done by Aug. 5 by calling 616-392-4461. Social Security cards for all household members, state ID and proof of income are also needed.

The annual collection drive is a collaboration of The Salvation Army, Grand Haven Area Public Schools and Greater Ottawa County United Way.

Two Men and a Truck also provide the collection boxes as well as pick-up and drop-off services. LaHaie said they’re grateful for their help because it adds value.

In addition to the community collection drive, about 65 companies are holding in-house collections with 71 boxes being distributed.