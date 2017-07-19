'Willy Wonka Jr.' opens tonight

The production runs at 7 both nights at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Tickets are $5 for adults, and $3 for students and senior citizens. Tickets are available at the NORA office or at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The show is directed by Joe Negen, and it’s presented with a special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The show is based on Ronald Dahl’s book, “Charlie & The Chocolate Factory.” Leslie Bricusse and Timothy A. McDonald adapted the book for a stage production. Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley created the show’s music and words.