Kiwanis welcomes new service group

Last week, community members, Tri-Cities Kiwanis and Michigan District Kiwanis welcomed the local Aktion Club charter, which is a branch of Kiwanis designed for adults with unique abilities. The club’s mission is “to provide adults living with disabilities an opportunity to develop initiative, leadership skills and to serve their communities.”

“Aktion Club is about extraordinary people making extraordinary impacts in our communities,” said Tri-Cities Kiwanis President Dr. M. Gary Robertson.

The worldwide club includes more than 12,000 members, according to its website.

The local Aktion Club advisers are JoVanna McConnell, Deb Stanley and Melissa Dreese. Club officers are President Robert Thompson, Vice President Ashley Mokma, Treasurer Liz Egedy and Secretary Tiffany VanderWall.

Thompson said he looks forward to what they’re able to accomplish in the community.

Kiwanis Children’s Fund Michigan District Chairperson Nels Haan started the first Aktion Group in Michigan in the early 1990s. Haan was elected to be governor-elect in 1992 of the Michigan district, and then went to a three-day training session with people from around the world. He met a man who spoke about Aktion Club that they had started in Florida in 1987.

Haan, who is the father of a disabled child, said he was touched about what the group is and what it does.

When Haan’s term ended in 1994, two Aktion clubs were started with interest in more clubs. Now, there are 22 clubs in Michigan.

Haan said it’s sobering and emotional that the local Aktion Club came to fruition.

“It just overwhelms me that I can be here today,” he said.